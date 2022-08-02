Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

