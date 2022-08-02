Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Novartis by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

NVS stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.