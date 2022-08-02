Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 396 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

