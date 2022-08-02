Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,029 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.
