Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

