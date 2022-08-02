Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

