Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

