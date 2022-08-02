Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $139,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

