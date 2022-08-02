First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 200.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.