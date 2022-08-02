First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.