Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

