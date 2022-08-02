Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

DELL stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

