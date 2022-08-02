Davis R M Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

