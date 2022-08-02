Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,766 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.