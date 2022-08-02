Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $4,792,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $3,319,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $7,775,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

