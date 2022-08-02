Community Bank N.A. Sells 353 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 200.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $100,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

