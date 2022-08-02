Community Bank N.A. Sells 20 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,170 shares of company stock worth $412,621,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

