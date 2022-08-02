Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

