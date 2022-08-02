Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Chevron worth $1,071,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

