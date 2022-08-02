California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 90,150 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,150 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Pinterest worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

