BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

