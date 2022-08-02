BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $305.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

