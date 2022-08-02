Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

