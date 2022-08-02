Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

