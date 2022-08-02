Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 59,064 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

