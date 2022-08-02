Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,048 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 7.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

