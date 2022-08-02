519 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day moving average is $247.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.