1ST Source Bank Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

