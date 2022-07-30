William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

