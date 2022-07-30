Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 310.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

