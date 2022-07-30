W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 187.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $543.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $544.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.35.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,872 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

