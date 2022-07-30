Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Veritex worth $34,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 158,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,059 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Up 1.4 %

VBTX stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.