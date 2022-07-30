Truist Financial Corp Sells 427 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E opened at $24.02 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

