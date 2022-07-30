Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,421 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

