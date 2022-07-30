Truist Financial Corp Makes New $298,000 Investment in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Daseke Price Performance

DSKE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.88. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.45 million. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

