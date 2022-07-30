Truist Financial Corp Has $281,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after buying an additional 168,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 124,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.76. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

