Truist Financial Corp Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.77 and a 1 year high of $249.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.