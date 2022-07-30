Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,017 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $718,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.33 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $66.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.16.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

