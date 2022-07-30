Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marten Transport by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

