Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,564 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,528,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,652,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,440 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,799,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,865,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after acquiring an additional 214,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 211,231 shares during the last quarter.

APi Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.



