TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC opened at $11.42 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.03.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

