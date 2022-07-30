The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Buckle were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,230.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 122,617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $4,919,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

