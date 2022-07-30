TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

