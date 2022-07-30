State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,255 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.