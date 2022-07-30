State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of BlackBerry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,640.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $6.13 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

