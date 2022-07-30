State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $37,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HEI opened at $157.71 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.