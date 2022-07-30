State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.99 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.36.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $278.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average of $284.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

