State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Insider Activity at Cerner

Cerner Price Performance

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

