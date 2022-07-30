State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ventas Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

