State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.60 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

